2015 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 0 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9484020

9484020 Stock #: 3222

3222 VIN: 2FMPK4K8XFBB93621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 241,093 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.