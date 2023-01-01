$20,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$20,000
- Listing ID: 10378431
- Stock #: 23369
- VIN: 1FMCU9G91FUC16687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
- Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello Students and Parents, Ready to hit the books but need a ride that won't break the bank? Come on down to Ride Time's "Back-to-Savings September Event!" We've crafted an exceptional lineup of vehicles perfect for the school year ahead, all while keeping your budget top of mind. Choose from our wide array of 100 vehicleseach priced under $30,000ready to roll right onto campus or through the school drop-off line. And don't worry about financing; our educational alliance with over 15 top lenders ensures your financial journey is as easy as ABC. Peace of mind comes standard: each car in our selection has aced a thorough Manitoba Safety inspection, includes an easy-to-read CarFax report, and is enrolled in our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program," saving you as much as $200 annually. Whether you're headed to elementary school or graduate school, we make car ownership as easy as 1-2-3. We know how hectic the school year can be, so we've streamlined our online purchasing and financing applications for quick, hassle-free transactions. If you have any questions during the process, our team is available around the clock. Simply text us at 204-400-1965 or message us on Facebook Messenger at https://m.me/ridetime. Gear up for academic success with a reliable vehicle from Ride Time's "Back-to-Savings September Event." Visit us in-store or kick off your shopping online; either way, you'll earn top marks in savings! Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, All-Weather Floor Mats, Black Side Rails, Canada Winter Package, Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 201A, Heated Power Side Mirrors, Navigation System, Perimeter Alarm, Power Front & Rear One-Touch Up/Down Windows, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable w/Media Hub, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment, Tonneau Cover. 2015 Ford Escape SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT Oxford White Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
