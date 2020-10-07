Menu
2015 Ford Escape

59,500 KM

Details Description

$18,450

+ tax & licensing
$18,450

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

4WD SE *PANORAMIC ROOF - SYNC - HEATED SEATS*

2015 Ford Escape

4WD SE *PANORAMIC ROOF - SYNC - HEATED SEATS*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$18,450

+ taxes & licensing

59,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6127740
  Stock #: WC20118A
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX2FUC83118

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WC20118A
  Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN - ONLY 59,000KM`S* This well equipped low km 4WD SUV includes a LCD touchscreen display with rear-view camera, SYNC voice activated Bluetooth, power heated seats, satellite radio, dual climate control, remote keyless entry, steering wheel audio controls, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, power heated mirrors, park assist sensors, chrome package with upgraded alloy wheels and much more! Payments start as low as $70 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3535.23 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-XXXX

204-831-5005

