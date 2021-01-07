2015 Ford Escape

Menu
111,489 KM

Details Description Features

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

SE 4WD **New Arrival**

SE 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

111,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6535735
  Stock #: P3566A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3566A
  • Mileage 111,489 KM

Vehicle Description

This White Ford Escape SE is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! It has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape SE! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 1.6L ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription

