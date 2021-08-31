Menu
2015 Ford Escape

196,729 KM

Details Description

$11,645

+ tax & licensing
$11,645

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA

2015 Ford Escape

SE HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$11,645

+ taxes & licensing

196,729KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7766517
  Stock #: F47NND
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX2FUB75612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47NND
  • Mileage 196,729 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Escape SE HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift FWD White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Heated Bucket Seats, Back Up Cam, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

