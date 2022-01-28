2015 Ford Escape

$10,991 + taxes & licensing 2 3 8 , 2 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8187906

8187906 Stock #: P1211

P1211 VIN: 1FMCU9GX1FUB66453

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1211

Mileage 238,284 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Phone Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Active grille shutters Mechanical Battery Saver Axle ratio: 3.51 Additional Features Rear Split 3 2 Chrome Accents Panic Alarm 10 Keypad Entry Trunk release digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar door pockets voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Armrests: rear folding Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Rear spoiler: roofline Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Interior accents: chrome Side mirror type: spotter mirror 4WD type: on demand Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Storage: accessory hook Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Steering ratio: 15.2 Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm Rear brake diameter: 11.0 halogen Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function reclining mast maintenance due voice operated 12V front with washer 12V rear low oil level cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

