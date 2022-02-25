Menu
2015 Ford Escape

115,727 KM

Details Description Features

$18,492

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SE 4WD, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Auto headlights

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

115,727KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8338743
  • Stock #: F4EC5C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3FUA95823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4EC5C
  • Mileage 115,727 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Escape SE Bluetooth, Heated seats, Auto headlights EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Deep Impact Blue

AWD, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Heated front seats, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Auxiliary audio input jack
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 6-speakers
auto volume control and SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 month prepaid subscription
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

