2015 Ford Escape

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,727 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Auxiliary audio input jack Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Audio Aux Input Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 6-speakers auto volume control and SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 month prepaid subscription Gasoline Fuel System

