Look at this 2015 Ford Explorer Limited **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer has the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 20 Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW, and Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2015 Ford Explorer

120,352 KM

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
120,352KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F80FGA47830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # R2111A
  • Mileage 120,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

