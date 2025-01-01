Menu
🚙 For Sale: 2015 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD – Power, Luxury, and Versatility

Dealer #4660 | Certified & Safety Inspected
📍 The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB

📊 Vehicle Overview

  • Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (365 HP)
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Drivetrain: Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management System
  • Body Style: SUV
  • Trim: Limited
  • Status: Certified & Safety Inspected

⭐ Key Features & Highlights

  • 🛞 365 HP Twin-Turbo V6 – Serious power for road and trail
  • 🧊 Heated & Cooled Front Seats – Year-round comfort
  • 🧵 Premium Leather Interior – Durable, upscale feel
  • ☀️ Power Sunroof – Enjoy open-air driving
  • 📸 Backup Camera – Confident parking and reversing
  • 🖥️ Touchscreen Infotainment System – Modern, intuitive control
  • 🧭 Built-in Navigation – Find your way with ease
  • 🚀 Remote Start – Start your vehicle from a distance
  • 🪑 Power-Folding Third Row – Seats up to 7 with flexible space
  • 🛍️ Hands-Free Power Liftgate – Load and unload with ease
  • 🎧 Premium Audio System – High-fidelity sound
  • ❄️ 4WD with Terrain Management – Conquer any condition

📍 Visit Us Today!

Come see the 2018 Ford Explorer Sport at The Car Guy Inc., 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB.
✅ In-house and bank financing available
✅ Certified and safety inspected – ready to drive Hours:
  • Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
  • Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!

At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we're dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.

Why Choose Us?

  • In-House Financing: No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don't conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We'll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!

          Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!

  • Third-Party Financing: If you have a job and decent credit, we've got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!

  • Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.

Connect With Us!

  • Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
  • Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/

Hours:

  • Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
  • Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.

Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

