2015 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # FGA00137
- Mileage 235,392 KM
Vehicle Description
📊 Vehicle Overview
Dealer #4660 | Certified & Safety Inspected
📍 The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 (365 HP)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management System
Body Style: SUV
Trim: Limited
Status: Certified & Safety Inspected
🛞 365 HP Twin-Turbo V6 – Serious power for road and trail
🧊 Heated & Cooled Front Seats – Year-round comfort
🧵 Premium Leather Interior – Durable, upscale feel
☀️ Power Sunroof – Enjoy open-air driving
📸 Backup Camera – Confident parking and reversing
🖥️ Touchscreen Infotainment System – Modern, intuitive control
🧭 Built-in Navigation – Find your way with ease
🚀 Remote Start – Start your vehicle from a distance
🪑 Power-Folding Third Row – Seats up to 7 with flexible space
🛍️ Hands-Free Power Liftgate – Load and unload with ease
🎧 Premium Audio System – High-fidelity sound
❄️ 4WD with Terrain Management – Conquer any condition
Come see the 2015 Ford Explorer Limited at The Car Guy Inc., 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB.
✅ In-house and bank financing available
✅ Certified and safety inspected – ready to drive
Hours:
- Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
- Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM
Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!
At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Why Choose Us?
- In-House Financing:
- No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!
Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!
- Third-Party Financing:
- Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!
- Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.
Connect With Us!
- Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
- Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/
Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.
Vehicle Features
204-255-1297