Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,940KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4545426
  • Stock #: N9461
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F88FGB33547
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Ford Explorer has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function.* Critics Agree*KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Packages That Make Driving the Ford Explorer Limited An Experience*Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster, 8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre, media hub w/auxiliary hub and (2) USB ports, SD card reader, audio/video input jacks (deletes auxiliary input jack) and 5-way controls located on steering wheel, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Ford Explorer is a roomy, comfortable, versatile, and more fuel-efficient SUV than its truck-based ancestors, or even modern vehicles like the Chevy Tahoe. If thats what you need, the Explorer fits the bill.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2019 Toyota Sienna LE
 42,710 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500 LONGHORN
 94,122 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango GT
 25,158 KM
$40,937 + tax & lic
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Send A Message