2015 Ford Explorer

145,000 KM

$25,575

+ tax & licensing
$25,575

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

Limited PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR

2015 Ford Explorer

Limited PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$25,575

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8162500
  • Stock #: F4C413
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F85FGB33599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4C413
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Explorer Limited PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD Tuxedo Black Metallic

302A Equipment Group, Luxury Seating Package, Technology Package, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, BLIS with Lane Departure & Lane Keep Assist, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Park Assist, Rearview Camera with Sensors, Power Folding 3rd Row, LOADED!!!, 4WD, 12 Speakers, 20" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.65 Axle Ratio, 4 & 7 Pin Wiring Harness, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adjustable pedals, Auto High Beam, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Delay-off headlights, Delete Rear Recovery Hooks, Dual Panel Moonroof w/Power Sunshade, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 302A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Luxury Seating Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel, PowerFold 3rd Row Seat, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Receiver Hitch, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice-Activated Navigation System.


Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

