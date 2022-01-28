$25,575+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2015 Ford Explorer
Limited PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$25,575
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8162500
- Stock #: F4C413
- VIN: 1FM5K8F85FGB33599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4C413
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Explorer Limited PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD Tuxedo Black Metallic
302A Equipment Group, Luxury Seating Package, Technology Package, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, BLIS with Lane Departure & Lane Keep Assist, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Park Assist, Rearview Camera with Sensors, Power Folding 3rd Row, LOADED!!!, 4WD, 12 Speakers, 20" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.65 Axle Ratio, 4 & 7 Pin Wiring Harness, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adjustable pedals, Auto High Beam, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Delay-off headlights, Delete Rear Recovery Hooks, Dual Panel Moonroof w/Power Sunshade, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 302A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Luxury Seating Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel, PowerFold 3rd Row Seat, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Receiver Hitch, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice-Activated Navigation System.
Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.