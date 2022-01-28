2015 Ford Explorer

WOW 7 PASSENGER, AWD FORD EXPLORER IS AVAILABLE NOW! NEW FRONT BRAKES, ALL NEW TIRES, 3.5 V6, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS, FITS 7 COMFORTABLY, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REMOTE STARTER, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, AC, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS, FRESH ENGINE OIL AND FILTER DONE, NEW FRONT BRAKES DONE, NEW TIRES ALL AROUND, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $17,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Keypad Entry
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
door pockets
integrated turn signals
voice control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Tow hooks: front
Rear heat: independently controlled
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake width: 1.18
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Wheels: painted aluminum
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Third row headrests: 2
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Door handle color: chrome
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Mirror color: black
Fender lip moldings: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Grille color: silver
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front brake diameter: 12.8
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Door trim: simulated alloy
variable intermittent
Knee airbags: front passenger
Alternator: 200 amps
Steering ratio: 15.8
Rear wiper: dual speed
Rear brake width: 1.18
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Axle ratio: 3.65
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Third row seat folding: split
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
12V rear
low oil level
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rack crossbars: aluminum
