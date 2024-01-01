Menu
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. Wed be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

2015 Ford F-150

160,100 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Used
160,100KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T24366A
  • Mileage 160,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

