Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-150

155,350 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1729543358
  2. 1729543376
  3. 1729543392
  4. 1729543409
  5. 1729543426
  6. 1729543442
  7. 1729543460
  8. 1729543479
  9. 1729543494
  10. 1729543511
  11. 1729543527
  12. 1729543544
  13. 1729543560
  14. 1729543578
  15. 1729543599
  16. 1729543617
  17. 1729543633
  18. 1729543648
  19. 1729543667
  20. 1729543685
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG8FFC97092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 155,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-250 Lariat ULTIMATE - 6.7L POWERSTROKE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford F-250 Lariat ULTIMATE - 6.7L POWERSTROKE 297,871 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX - 2.0L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Civic LX - 2.0L 196,250 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150