$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat - 5.0L - 6.5' BOX - SUPERCAB
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,303 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 Fresh Arrival at Platinum Auto Sales 🚨
🔥 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat – SuperCab | 5.0L V8 | 6.5’ Box 🔥
✔️ 226,303 KM | Clean & Ready to Roll
The Lariat trim means luxury meets capability – and this one comes with the FX4 Off-Road Package, making it ready for work, play, and adventure!
✨ Highlight Features:
Powerful 5.0L V8 – proven reliability
FX4 Off-Road Package:
▪️ Electronic locking rear differential
▪️ Off-road tuned shocks
▪️ Skid plates for extra underbody protection
▪️ Hill descent control
Tow mirrors with integrated blind spot
Gator tonneau cover – secure + sleek look
LED light bar – light up the night
Heated & cooled leather seats for all-season comfort
Power adjustable pedals & memory seating
Touchscreen with navigation & Bluetooth
Premium Sony sound system
Dual-zone climate control
Remote start + keyless entry
Rugged SuperCab design with 6.5’ box – perfect balance of work & play
4x4 capability – ready for any job or adventure
💥 Fully loaded. Off-road ready. Luxury comfort. This F-150 has it all!
📍 Available now at Platinum Auto Sales – message us today to schedule a test drive!
DEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
