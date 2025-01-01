Menu
🚨 Fresh Arrival at Platinum Auto Sales 🚨

🔥 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat – SuperCab | 5.0L V8 | 6.5' Box 🔥
✔️ 226,303 KM | Clean & Ready to Roll

The Lariat trim means luxury meets capability – and this one comes with the FX4 Off-Road Package, making it ready for work, play, and adventure!

✨ Highlight Features:

Powerful 5.0L V8 – proven reliability

FX4 Off-Road Package:
▪️ Electronic locking rear differential
▪️ Off-road tuned shocks
▪️ Skid plates for extra underbody protection
▪️ Hill descent control

Tow mirrors with integrated blind spot

Gator tonneau cover – secure + sleek look

LED light bar – light up the night

Heated & cooled leather seats for all-season comfort

Power adjustable pedals & memory seating

Touchscreen with navigation & Bluetooth

Premium Sony sound system

Dual-zone climate control

Remote start + keyless entry

Rugged SuperCab design with 6.5' box – perfect balance of work & play

4x4 capability – ready for any job or adventure

💥 Fully loaded. Off-road ready. Luxury comfort. This F-150 has it all!

 

📍 Available now at Platinum Auto Sales – message us today to schedule a test drive!

 

DEALER PERMIT # 4744

FRESH MB SAFETY

200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX available

LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC

All trades considered

Extended Warranty available

Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!

THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS

MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT

Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4

REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!




Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000). Off-road ready. Luxury comfort. This F-150 has it all!</p><p> </p><p data-start=1257 data-end=1347>📍 Available now at <strong data-start=1277 data-end=1300>Platinum Auto Sales</strong> – message us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p data-start=1257 data-end=1347> </p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

