2015 Ford F-150

Details

13510895

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Information

Used
196,890KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF9FKD19578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D19578
  • Mileage 196,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140* ****

****ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS BC TRUCK READY FOR WORK! 4X4, RARE 5.0 V8 ENGINE, WHITE IN COLOR (READY FOR YOUR DECALS) SUPERCAB WITH 6.5 FT BOX, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, AC, TRACTION CONTROL, CAN SEAT 5, HAS A WORK CAB WITH REAR ENTRY DOOR AND DUAL LADDER ROOF RACK INCLUDED, CLEAN ROCKERS, CLEAN CAB, CLEAN TRUCK, WILL BE SOLD WITH A SAFETY, 2 KEYS, WARRANTY, AND READY TO WORK!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $19,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Ashtray, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Lighter element, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Side door type: dual rear-hinged access, Tailgate: power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in., Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / halogen / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar, Front headrests: 3 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors, Tow hooks: front, Trailer wiring: 4-pin, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel locks: spare only, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Front air conditioning
ashtray

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features

Keypad Entry
Radio data system
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Lighter element
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Tow hooks: front
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Rear spring type: leaf
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Vanity mirrors: dual
Mirror color: black
4WD type: part time
Door handle color: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Capless fuel filler system
Pickup bed light
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Wheel locks: spare only
Solar-tinted glass: rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Side door type: dual rear-hinged access
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Grille color: chrome / chrome surround
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Rear seat folding: folds up / split
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / halogen / wiper activated
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats
Tailgate: power locking / removable
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB
Front headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Contact Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Phone

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

