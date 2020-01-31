Menu
2015 Ford F-150

XLT REMOTE START | BACK UP CAM | NAV

2015 Ford F-150

XLT REMOTE START | BACK UP CAM | NAV

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$28,759

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4637064
  • Stock #: F334B4
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF0FFA35795
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Light Grey
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 54860 kilometers below market average! 2015 Ford F-150 XLT Tuxedo Black Metallic 2015 4WD 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic

Navigation, Back Up Camera, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Chrome Step Bars, Delay-off headlights, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers, FX4 Off-Road Package, Hill Descent Control, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Locks
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Headlights-Automatic
  • Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
  • Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
  • Steering Wheel-Adjustable
  • Windows-Power
  • Wipers-Intermittent
  • Parking Aid Sensor

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

