2015 Ford F-150

XLT | Bluetooth | A/C | Keyless Entry |

2015 Ford F-150

XLT | Bluetooth | A/C | Keyless Entry |

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,808KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4676346
  • Stock #: 19671A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E85FFC41423
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

*Bluetooth, Four Wheel Drive, Front All Terrain Tires, Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, Cloth Seats, Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, A/C, Power Windows, Cruise Control, and more!This Ford F-150 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob.*Critics Agree*IIHS Top Safety Pick, Green Car Journal 2015 Green Car Technology Award, NACTOY 2015 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Packages That Make Driving the Ford F-150 XLT An Experience*Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Restricted Driving Mode, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The all-new F-150 offers best-in-class towing and payload capacity, plus smaller displacement engines with impressive fuel economy. It's built for hard work, yet has a quiet cabin filled with modern luxury amenities. It has a wide offering of cabs, engines, trim levels and interiors.*Visit Us Today *Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB or call us at 204-339-2011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

