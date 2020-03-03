2015 Ford F-150

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Media / Nav / Comm Compass Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Keypad Entry

Front stabilizer bar

ashtray

Radio data system

Cargo tie downs

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Lighter element

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Storage: door pockets

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Grille color: chrome

Front struts

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

One-touch windows: 2

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Front brake diameter: 13.8

Tow hooks: front

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Armrests: front center

Floor material: carpet

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Rear spring type: leaf

Rear brake diameter: 13.2

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Window trim: black

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Front air conditioning zones: single

Storage: front seatback

Tire type: all terrain

Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Driver seat manual adjustments: 4

Assist handle: front

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Wheels: painted aluminum

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Interior accents: chrome

Vanity mirrors: dual

Taillights: rear center

Axle ratio: 3.73

Spare tire size: full-size non-matching

Mirror color: black

4WD type: part time

Door handle color: black

Door sill trim: scuff plate

Grille color: chrome surround

Front brake width: 1.34

Capless fuel filler system

Pickup bed light

Pickup bed type: styleside

Tailgate: removable

Infotainment: SYNC

Programmable safety key

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Wheel locks: spare only

Rear brake width: 0.87

Solar-tinted glass: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Front bumper color: chrome

Rear bumper color: chrome

Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Steering ratio: 17

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Rear seat folding: folds up

Headlights: halogen

Headlights: auto on

Power windows: front and rear

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm

Tailgate: power locking

Trailer wiring: 4-pin

Assist handle: rear

Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.

Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Headlights: wiper activated

Side curtain airbags: rear

Radio: voice operated

Phone: pre-wired for phone

Storage: under front seats

Front headrests: 3

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

