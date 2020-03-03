2015 Ford F-150

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** SUPERCREW FX4!! *** SPORT-CONSOLE!! *** GRAPHICS PKG!!! *** Upgraded with 3.5L EcoBoost Engine......Factory REMOTE START......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......Spray-In BED LINER......TONNEAU COVER......Matte Black Step Bars......Hood Protector......Custom Graphics Package......Microsoft Sync BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......NAVIGATION Package......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Power Adjustable Pedals......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Rear Cargo Box Lighting......Keyless Entry with SecuriCode Keypad......Sport-Style Center Console......Full Power Convenience Package (Mirrors / Windows / Locks)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror......Power Sliding Rear Window......FOG LIGHTS......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......SuperCrew Seating......FX4 PACKAGE with highly desirable features like Hill Descent Control......Under-Body Skid Plating......Off Road Tuned Suspension......Electronically LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW-HAUL MODE......Front Tow Hooks......and 18 Inch Chrome Wheels w/ BFG KO2 TIRES!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and custom fit F-150 Mats. ONLY 144,000 KMS. Now just $27,588 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
