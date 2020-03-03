Menu
2015 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCrew 5.0L *Exhaust, Pano Roof, Htd Seats*

2015 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCrew 5.0L *Exhaust, Pano Roof, Htd Seats*

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$31,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796439
  • Stock #: GT3976
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF7FFA82192
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** GORGEOUS!!! BIG PANORAMA ROOF!! ....... SUPER SHARP WITH LOTS OF CUSTOM!! ...... *** FX4 GRAPHICS PACKAGE! *** 5.0L COYOTE & CUSTOM DUAL EXHAUST! *** Manitoba truck, must see this unit!! Exterior in Tuxedo Black Metallic F-150 is an absolute Smoke Show! Custom Dual Exhaust that makes that 5.0L Coyote engine GROWL! Long list of features including a Huge Panoramic Sunroof!......Factory REMOTE START........Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......heavy Duty Spray-In RHINO BED LINER......Matte Black Step Bars......Hood Protector......Microsoft Sync BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......FX4 PACKAGE with features like Hill Descent Control......Under-Body Skid Plating......Off Road Tuned Suspension......Electronically LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Color Matched Bumpers, Grill and Door Handles......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......NAVIGATION Package......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Power Adjustable Pedals......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Rear Cargo Box Lighting......Keyless Entry with SecuriCode Keypad......Sport-Style Center Console......Full Power Convenience Package (Mirrors / Windows / Locks)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror......Power Sliding Rear Window......FOG LIGHTS......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......SuperCrew Seating......Desirable 5.0L Engine!......Dark Tinted Windows......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Front Tow Hooks......and optional 18-Inch Red and Black Mayhem Rims wrapped in Beefy A/T Tires!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and Custom Fit Ford Mats! Only 149,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $31,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!

Shopping for an RV as well? At Auto Show we offer Truck and RV Combo Deals! Save up to $100.00 Monthly by purchasing both together! Interested? Call for more details.

Check out our RV Inventory here : https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Keypad Entry
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • Radio data system
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Lighter element
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Front struts
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Front brake diameter: 13.8
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: 4
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Wheels: painted aluminum
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Taillights: rear center
  • Spare tire size: full-size non-matching
  • Mirror color: black
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Door handle color: black
  • Door sill trim: scuff plate
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Front brake width: 1.34
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.7
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Pickup bed light
  • Pickup bed type: styleside
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Programmable safety key
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Wheel locks: spare only
  • Solar-tinted glass: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Front bumper color: chrome
  • Rear bumper color: chrome
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Axle ratio: 3.31
  • Steering ratio: 17
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Headlights: auto on
  • Rear brake width: .98
  • Power windows: front and rear
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm
  • Tailgate: power locking
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Headlights: wiper activated
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Phone: pre-wired for phone
  • Storage: under front seats
  • Front headrests: 3
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

