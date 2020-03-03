2015 Ford F-150

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** GORGEOUS!!! BIG PANORAMA ROOF!! ....... SUPER SHARP WITH LOTS OF CUSTOM!! ...... *** FX4 GRAPHICS PACKAGE! *** 5.0L COYOTE & CUSTOM DUAL EXHAUST! *** Manitoba truck, must see this unit!! Exterior in Tuxedo Black Metallic F-150 is an absolute Smoke Show! Custom Dual Exhaust that makes that 5.0L Coyote engine GROWL! Long list of features including a Huge Panoramic Sunroof!......Factory REMOTE START........Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......heavy Duty Spray-In RHINO BED LINER......Matte Black Step Bars......Hood Protector......Microsoft Sync BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......FX4 PACKAGE with features like Hill Descent Control......Under-Body Skid Plating......Off Road Tuned Suspension......Electronically LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Color Matched Bumpers, Grill and Door Handles......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......NAVIGATION Package......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Power Adjustable Pedals......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Rear Cargo Box Lighting......Keyless Entry with SecuriCode Keypad......Sport-Style Center Console......Full Power Convenience Package (Mirrors / Windows / Locks)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror......Power Sliding Rear Window......FOG LIGHTS......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......SuperCrew Seating......Desirable 5.0L Engine!......Dark Tinted Windows......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Front Tow Hooks......and optional 18-Inch Red and Black Mayhem Rims wrapped in Beefy A/T Tires!!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and Custom Fit Ford Mats! Only 149,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $31,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Shopping for an RV as well? At Auto Show we offer Truck and RV Combo Deals! Save up to $100.00 Monthly by purchasing both together! Interested? Call for more details.
Check out our RV Inventory here : https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5