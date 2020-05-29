Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,298KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5137574
  • Stock #: 253251
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF3FFC00465
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Medium Earth Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Green Car Journal 2015 Green Car Technology Award. This Ford F-150 has a trusty Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *MEDIUM EARTH GRAY, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: flow through console w/column shifter, INGOT SILVER METALLIC, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* See What the Experts Say! *As reported by KBB.com: The all-new F-150 offers best-in-class towing and payload capacity, plus smaller displacement engines with impressive fuel economy. Its built for hard work, yet has a quiet cabin filled with modern luxury amenities. It has a wide offering of cabs, engines, trim levels and interiors.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at St James Volkswagen, 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to claim your Ford F-150!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • INGOT SILVER METALLIC
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • MEDIUM EARTH GRAY CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: flow through console w/column shifter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

