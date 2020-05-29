2015 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
Green Car Journal 2015 Green Car Technology Award. This Ford F-150 has a trusty Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *MEDIUM EARTH GRAY, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: flow through console w/column shifter, INGOT SILVER METALLIC, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* See What the Experts Say! *As reported by KBB.com: The all-new F-150 offers best-in-class towing and payload capacity, plus smaller displacement engines with impressive fuel economy. Its built for hard work, yet has a quiet cabin filled with modern luxury amenities. It has a wide offering of cabs, engines, trim levels and interiors.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at St James Volkswagen, 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to claim your Ford F-150!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!
