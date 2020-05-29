Menu
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,379KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5162441
  • Stock #: F36UW4
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EFXFFB73814
Exterior Colour
Guard Metallic
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Restricted Driving Mode
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

