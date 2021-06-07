Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

110,000 KM

Details Description

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XTR 4x4 - Low k! Tonneau, Tow Pkg, Locking Rear Diff !

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XTR 4x4 - Low k! Tonneau, Tow Pkg, Locking Rear Diff !

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 7325438
  2. 7325438
  3. 7325438
  4. 7325438
  5. 7325438
  6. 7325438
  7. 7325438
  8. 7325438
  9. 7325438
  10. 7325438
  11. 7325438
  12. 7325438
  13. 7325438
  14. 7325438
  15. 7325438
  16. 7325438
  17. 7325438
  18. 7325438
  19. 7325438
  20. 7325438
  21. 7325438
  22. 7325438
  23. 7325438
  24. 7325438
  25. 7325438
  26. 7325438
  27. 7325438
  28. 7325438
  29. 7325438
  30. 7325438
  31. 7325438
  32. 7325438
  33. 7325438
  34. 7325438
  35. 7325438
  36. 7325438
  37. 7325438
  38. 7325438
  39. 7325438
Contact Seller

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7325438
  • Stock #: GT5975
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E8XFFB44010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ONE OWNER!! METICULOUS CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!!! SHARP XTR PACKAGE! *** 4WD full size CREW CAB W/ UPGRADES!! *** FACTORY REMOTE START + TOW PACKAGE + TONNEAU TOP + LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL!!! *** Low Low kilometers!! This truck just arrived. ... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2018 Bayliner 170 Sk...
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Forest River Sa...
 1 KM
$38,026 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 39,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory