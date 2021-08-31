Menu
2015 Ford F-150

124,238 KM

Details Description Features

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT w/Sport Package & Heated Seats *Local Trade*

2015 Ford F-150

XLT w/Sport Package & Heated Seats *Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

124,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7719652
  • Stock #: 255951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 255951
  • Mileage 124,238 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Oxford White
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: start/stop system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 948 kg (6 500 lbs) Payload Package

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

