Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

123,210 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8129869
  • Stock #: U2326A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # U2326A
  • Mileage 123,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

2006 Cadillac SRX 4D...
 135,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fiesta ST ...
 137,401 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 12,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory