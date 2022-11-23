$23,888+ tax & licensing
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2015 Ford F-150
XLT | 4x4 | 300A | Super Crew 145
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
149,789KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9413104
- Stock #: 22W1E342A
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF0FFA82147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 149,789 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Clean Carfax |, 4WD, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Driver/Passenger Lumbar, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Bench Seating
Driver Side Airbag
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9