2015 Ford F-150

Sale $35,920 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9747028

9747028 Stock #: F513GR

F513GR VIN: 1FTEW1EG8FFA44768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F513GR

Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater 3.55 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package Front HD Anti-Roll Bar Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness REQUIRED for towing up to 5,000 lbs. 743.9 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Clock Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Trailer Tow Package -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar TOWING CAPABILITY up to 11,100 lbs.

