2015 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
204-414-4143
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** SHARP LOW MILEAGE SUPER-DUTY! ** ACCESSORIZED + ONLY 92,000 KMS!! *** WESTERN-CANADA OWNED + EXCEPTIONAL HISTORY! *** Optioned up classic Super-Duty in must-see condition! Carfax reports claims-free and accident-free, body is in excellent condition. Accessorized and protected with a Heavy-Duty Bed Liner......Tonneau Cover......Mud Flaps Front & Rear......Husky Custom-Fit Rubber Mats......Chrome Tubular RUNNING BOARDS......Chrome Rocker Panel Guards......This is no gravel road truck! Rockers, fenders, cab corners and overall paint in fantastic condition... Deserving to be on anyone's shopping list if you're in the market for a nice clean Super-Duty! Optioned up with Factory REMOTE START......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Full CREW CAB w/ Seating for up to 6......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Sliding Rear Window......Rear Defroster......Full Chrome Appearance Package (Bumpers, Grill, Badges)......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......Upfitter Auxiliary Switches......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Tried and True 6.2L V8 Engine......Automatic Transmission w/ SelectShift......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Tow Hooks......and 8-Bolt HD Alloy Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted rubber mats. Just 92,000 pampered kilometers! One of the tidiest heavy-duty trucks you'll find around, now on sale! Only $39,600 with financing and extended warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5