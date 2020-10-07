Menu
2015 Ford F-250

92,000 KM

Details Description

$39,600

+ tax & licensing
$39,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Low Mileage Loaded Crew - MUST SEE!!

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Low Mileage Loaded Crew - MUST SEE!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$39,600

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6135921
  • Stock #: GT4958
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B64FEA48977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SHARP LOW MILEAGE SUPER-DUTY! ** ACCESSORIZED + ONLY 92,000 KMS!! *** WESTERN-CANADA OWNED + EXCEPTIONAL HISTORY! *** Optioned up classic Super-Duty in must-see condition! Carfax reports claims-free and accident-free, body is in excellent condition. Accessorized and protected with a Heavy-Duty Bed Liner......Tonneau Cover......Mud Flaps Front & Rear......Husky Custom-Fit Rubber Mats......Chrome Tubular RUNNING BOARDS......Chrome Rocker Panel Guards......This is no gravel road truck! Rockers, fenders, cab corners and overall paint in fantastic condition... Deserving to be on anyone's shopping list if you're in the market for a nice clean Super-Duty! Optioned up with Factory REMOTE START......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Full CREW CAB w/ Seating for up to 6......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Sliding Rear Window......Rear Defroster......Full Chrome Appearance Package (Bumpers, Grill, Badges)......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows......Upfitter Auxiliary Switches......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Tried and True 6.2L V8 Engine......Automatic Transmission w/ SelectShift......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Tow Hooks......and 8-Bolt HD Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fitted rubber mats. Just 92,000 pampered kilometers! One of the tidiest heavy-duty trucks you'll find around, now on sale! Only $39,600 with financing and extended warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

