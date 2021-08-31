2015 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F250 Crew Cab 4x4 short box 6.2 L gas auto transmission air tilt cruise pl pw pm alloy wheels new tires new upper and lower ball joints truck has high km but runs well. Former company truck 269000 km $23900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conmquesttruck.ca DP0789
