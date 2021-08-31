Menu
2015 Ford F-250

269,000 KM

Details Description

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT 4x4 short box

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT 4x4 short box

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

269,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8063029
  VIN: 1ft7w2b64fec48211

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F250 Crew Cab 4x4 short box 6.2 L gas auto transmission air tilt cruise pl pw pm alloy wheels new tires new upper and lower ball joints truck has high km but runs well. Former company truck 269000 km $23900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conmquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-XXXX

204-633-1135

