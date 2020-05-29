2015 Ford F-350

+ taxes & licensing
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
Just in 2015 Ford F350 Crew Cab 4x4 with 9 ft deck 6.2 L v8 auto air tilt cruise new safety, new tires good shape. 75,000 km Priced at $25900 plus taxes. Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
