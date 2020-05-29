Menu
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5187704
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Just in 2015 Ford F350 Crew Cab 4x4 with 9 ft deck 6.2 L v8 auto air tilt cruise new safety, new tires good shape. 75,000 km Priced at $25900 plus taxes. Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

