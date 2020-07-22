2015 Ford F-350

+ taxes & licensing
Very Clean Mechanical service body truck 2015 Ford F350 XLT Ext cab 4x4 with 7 ft service body 6.2 L V8 air tilt cruise pl pw pm ladder racks 149,000 km saftied $24900 plus taxes we offer bank financing and leasing Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point Hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
