2015 Ford F-350

168,000 KM

Details Description

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW XLT Crew Cab 9 ft flat deck dual rear wheels

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW XLT Crew Cab 9 ft flat deck dual rear wheels

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6961943
  VIN: 1FD8W3H62FEA36369

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in coming soon to market . Mandatory appointments must be made to view. 2015 Ford F350 Crew cab 4x4 dually with 9 ft deck 6.2L gas auto air tilt cruise pl pw pm 168,000 km 6 new tires, all 4 shocks , tie rod ends, just tuned up. $32900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

