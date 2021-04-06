2015 Ford F-350

+ taxes & licensing
204-633-1135
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-633-1135
+ taxes & licensing
Just in coming soon to market . Mandatory appointments must be made to view. 2015 Ford F350 Crew cab 4x4 dually with 9 ft deck 6.2L gas auto air tilt cruise pl pw pm 168,000 km 6 new tires, all 4 shocks , tie rod ends, just tuned up. $32900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7