2015 Ford Fiesta

Safety Security System

Driver Knee Airbag

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

