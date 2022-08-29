Menu
2015 Ford Fiesta

132,239 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

SE | 201A | Keyless Entry | Cruise Control

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

132,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9201481
  • Stock #: 22U9G32A
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ7FM194270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 22U9G32A
  • Mileage 132,239 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Buy From Home Available

