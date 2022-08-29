$10,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2015 Ford Fiesta
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE | 201A | Keyless Entry | Cruise Control
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
132,239KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9201481
- Stock #: 22U9G32A
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ7FM194270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Stock # 22U9G32A
- Mileage 132,239 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9