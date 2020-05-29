2015 Ford Focus

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Air filtration
- Cargo shade
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Rigid cargo cover
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Knee Air Bag
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- turn-by-turn navigation directions
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 4.07 Axle Ratio
- 46.9 L Fuel Tank
- 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Driver Restriction Features
