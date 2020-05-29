2015 Ford Focus

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Air filtration

Cargo shade Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Knee Air Bag

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

4.07 Axle Ratio

46.9 L Fuel Tank

590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Streaming Audio

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Driver Restriction Features

