Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

67,852 KM

Details Description Features

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

ST

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

67,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5727258
  • Stock #: 19476B
  • VIN: 1FADP3L96FL266032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19476B
  • Mileage 67,852 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Focus has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 18" Rado Grey Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Drive Your Ford Focus ST in Luxury with These Packages*Trip Computer, Tires: P235/40R18 Y-Rated Summer, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Ford Focus deserves a look if youre in the market for a fuel-efficient compact with style, technology, comfort and a fun-to-drive nature. Drivers seeking a pocket rocket will find it in the 2015 Focus ST, while those wanting an all-electric can have it in the Focus EV.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 58,574 KM
$25,688 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,502 KM
$16,777 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac G5 | As...
 134,239 KM
$3,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory