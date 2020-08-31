+ taxes & licensing
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
This Ford Focus has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 18" Rado Grey Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Drive Your Ford Focus ST in Luxury with These Packages*Trip Computer, Tires: P235/40R18 Y-Rated Summer, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Ford Focus deserves a look if youre in the market for a fuel-efficient compact with style, technology, comfort and a fun-to-drive nature. Drivers seeking a pocket rocket will find it in the 2015 Focus ST, while those wanting an all-electric can have it in the Focus EV.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9.
