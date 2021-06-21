Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,169

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,169

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE | NO ACCIDENT | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE | NO ACCIDENT | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$12,169

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7480554
  • Stock #: F445R2
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29FL278776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F445R2
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Wheels: 16" Painted Aluminum
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 79,343 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 55,185 KM
$24,250 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 16,785 KM
$45,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory