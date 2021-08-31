2015 Ford Focus

Sale $13,992 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 4 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7808115

7808115 Stock #: F4958R

F4958R VIN: 1FADP3F20FL303381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tectonic Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4958R

Mileage 65,436 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Temporary spare tire Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.07 Axle Ratio 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Front Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Power Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Seat Trim-Cloth MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.