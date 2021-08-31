Menu
2015 Ford Focus

65,436 KM

Details Description Features

$13,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SE Bluetooth, Aux input, Back up camera

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

65,436KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: F4958R
  • VIN: 1FADP3F20FL303381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tectonic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,436 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Temporary spare tire
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.07 Axle Ratio
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Power
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Seat Trim-Cloth
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

