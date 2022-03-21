Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

117,193 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8704775
  2. 8704775
  3. 8704775
  4. 8704775
  5. 8704775
  6. 8704775
  7. 8704775
  8. 8704775
  9. 8704775
  10. 8704775
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

117,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8704775
  • Stock #: 22240
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20FL320204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Tuxedo Black Metallic]
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22240
  • Mileage 117,193 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2013 Infiniti JX35 B...
 108,395 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima Hybrid
 161,441 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Lincoln MKX Base
 68,274 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory