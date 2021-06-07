Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

59,124 KM

Details

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD | Heated & Cooled Seats

2015 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD | Heated & Cooled Seats

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

59,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7180004
  Stock #: F41JAP
  VIN: 3FA6P0D93FR270482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded!
Highlight Features:

- Heated Steering Wheel
- Moonroof
- Navigation
- Reverse Camera with Parking Sensors
- Remote Start
- Sony Audio System
- Keyless Entry Keypad
- Power Heated Mirrors

and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Mobile hotspot internet access
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

