$13,333+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,333
+ taxes & licensing
Silverline Motors
204-509-0008
2015 Ford Fusion
2015 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$13,333
+ taxes & licensing
196,684KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9072850
- Stock #: P1282
- VIN: 1FA6P0H7XF5102446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1282
- Mileage 196,684 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
***COMING SOON***COMING SOON***COMING SOON***
*****VALUE PRICED at $13,333+ TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
10
Keypad Entry
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Braking Assist
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.07
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheels: painted aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 6
Rear brake width: 0.4
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Front brake width: 1.1
Steering ratio: 14.8
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
reclining
mast
voice operated
auto on
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Automatic Transmission with Auto Start Stop Function
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3