2015 Ford Fusion

$13,333 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 6 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072853

9072853 Stock #: P1283

P1283 VIN: 1FA6P0H7XF5100115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1283

Mileage 196,623 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm 10 Keypad Entry Trunk release 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level USB Braking Assist Lumbar integrated turn signals Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Jack Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Grille color: chrome Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Axle ratio: 3.07 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Front air conditioning zones: single Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Wheels: painted aluminum Center console: front console with armrest Front brake diameter: 11.8 Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Total speakers: 6 Rear brake width: 0.4 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Armrests: rear center with cupholders Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Front brake width: 1.1 Steering ratio: 14.8 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 halogen Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: body-color Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Rearview mirror: manual day/night single disc reclining mast voice operated auto on Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Automatic Transmission with Auto Start Stop Function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.