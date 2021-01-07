Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

76,326 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,326KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6516778
  • Stock #: 5421
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH7F5432284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5421
  • Mileage 76,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! One Owner |, Local Trade |, Summer and Winter tires, 3.31 Limited-Slip Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Foundry Black Painted Aluminum. 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Ecoboost Premium RWD EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

