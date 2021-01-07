+ taxes & licensing
204-284-7650
Recent Arrival! One Owner |, Local Trade |, Summer and Winter tires, 3.31 Limited-Slip Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Foundry Black Painted Aluminum. 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Ecoboost Premium RWD EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
