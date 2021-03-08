Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

49,371 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

V6 Just in time for summer!!

2015 Ford Mustang

V6 Just in time for summer!!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

49,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6679868
  Stock #: F3KX3K
  VIN: 1FATP8EM0F5405392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 49,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous convertible that arrived just in time for spring! Accident free and very well cared for - it looks like it just left the showroom! This car delivers the looks, the fun, and the sun! Don't let the pandemic spoil your summer, instead make it one to remember. Look no further than this ultra low mileage Mustang Convertible with the V6! The perfect combination of performance, efficiency and sound. Come test drive this amazing convertible today!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Convertible Soft Top
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

