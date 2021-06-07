Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

19,095 KM

Details Description Features

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

GT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

19,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7317266
  • Stock #: 21307
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF4F5420785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 19,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Hi friend! Are you looking for a new-to-you vehicle? Do yourself a favor and GOOGLE Used Car Shortage because the auto industry is currently experiencing an unprecedented shortage of both new and used vehicles. As the US opened their economy earlier this year they saw record vehicle sales which has actually made the problem substantially worse in both of our countries. US dealers, and wholesalers, are importing 1,000s of used cars into the US on a weekly basis to meet their demand and also take advantage of our currency gap. For months we have been recommending to our customers that if they see a vehicle they like (from our dealership or not), at a price they can afford, they should buy it immediately as prices are going to get much worse before they normalize. For a majority of people in our society, especially in the Prairies, a vehicle is a necessity. Because of this new vehicle purchases are delayed, not cancelled and since Nov 2nd 2020 when our province went into Code Red there has been a large group of people who delayed the purchase of a new vehicle. As our local economy opens and consumer confidence returns to the market, industry experts expect that everyone will be entering the market at once and we will actually have considerably more buyers than vehicles. Just like any other good or service, when demand is high and supply is low the price/cost of that good or service increases. At Ride Time, we offer vehicles that are reconditioned above the industry norm AND they are priced below market with the use of 3rd party software. Those two things alone are enough to make our customers say WOW! but believe it or not we actually offer A LOT more! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT/SALVAGE VEHICLES, and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We LOVE and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Passenger Airbag on/off switch
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Remote Trunk Release
Front Floor Mats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Hard Top
BACKUP CAMERA
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
AM RADIO
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Pass through rear seat
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Remote Stereo Controls
Tire inflation kit
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
OEM Wheels
Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
Front-Mud and Snow Tires
Led Headlights
Push-Start Ignition

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

