2015 Ford Mustang

Listing ID: 7317266

7317266 Stock #: 21307

21307 VIN: 1FA6P8CF4F5420785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 19,095 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Passenger Airbag on/off switch Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE Remote Trunk Release Front Floor Mats Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Trim Leather upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Hard Top BACKUP CAMERA Equalizer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors AM RADIO AUDIO PACKAGE USB port Cooled Driver Seat Cooled Passenger Seat MP3 COMPATIBLE Pass through rear seat Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Auxiliary Power Outlet Remote Stereo Controls Tire inflation kit Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags Bluetooth Stereo Adapter OEM Wheels Rear-Mud and Snow Tires Front-Mud and Snow Tires Led Headlights Push-Start Ignition

