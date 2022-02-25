2015 Ford Mustang

$25,990 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 3 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8329938

F4ENCJ VIN: 1FA6P8TH6F5410213

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Guard Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4ENCJ

Mileage 96,352 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection 58.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost Exterior Fog Lights Fog Lamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access Smart Device Integration Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and SYNC External Memory Control Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Locks Additional Features Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Front Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Fuel System-Gasoline Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Windows-Power Air Bag-Side Body-Front Engine-4 Cyl Headlights-High Intensity Discharge Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Engine-Turbocharged WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" SPARKLE SILVER ALUMINUM

