$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-667-9993
2015 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Ecoboost Performace Package | Low Kilometers | Leather
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$25,990
- Listing ID: 8329938
- Stock #: F4ENCJ
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH6F5410213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Guard Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 96,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers, Ecoboost performance package, And Touchscreen...... Book Your Test Drive Today ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent !
Ecoboost premium Package
Rear Wheel Drive
2.3 Liter 4 Cylinder Turbo engine
Automatic Transmission
Leather Seating
Heated Seat's
Ecoboost Performance Package
My Ford Touch Infotainment Center
Rear Back Up Camera
And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!
Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.
Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!
Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Vehicle Features
