2015 Ford Mustang

96,352 KM

Details

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

EcoBoost Ecoboost Performace Package | Low Kilometers | Leather

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,352KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8329938
  • Stock #: F4ENCJ
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH6F5410213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Guard Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4ENCJ
  • Mileage 96,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers, Ecoboost performance package, And Touchscreen...... Book Your Test Drive Today ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent !
2015 Ford Mustang
Ecoboost premium Package
Rear Wheel Drive
2.3 Liter 4 Cylinder Turbo engine
Automatic Transmission
Leather Seating
Heated Seat's
Ecoboost Performance Package
My Ford Touch Infotainment Center
Rear Back Up Camera
And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
58.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Fog Lights
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and SYNC External Memory Control
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Locks
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Front
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Front Bucket
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Windows-Power
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Engine-4 Cyl
Headlights-High Intensity Discharge
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Engine-Turbocharged
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" SPARKLE SILVER ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

