2015 Ford Mustang

$39,697 + taxes & licensing 88,116 KM Used

Listing ID: 8595623

Stock #: F4JCAP

VIN: 1FATP8FF6F5427848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Ebony

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 88,116 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Bench Front Facing Leather Rear Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna digital signal processor Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Convertible Soft Top Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Cyl Engine

