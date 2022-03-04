Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

88,116 KM

$39,697

+ tax & licensing
$39,697

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 401A | 5.0 V8 | BLIS

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 401A | 5.0 V8 | BLIS

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$39,697

+ taxes & licensing

88,116KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8595623
  • Stock #: F4JCAP
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF6F5427848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 88,116 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 6-Speed RWD Black

Equipment Group 401A, Memory Driver Seat with Power Adjust, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, BLIS, Fully Automatic Headlights, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Telescoping Steering, Reverse Camera, CLEAN CARFAX!!, 12 Speakers, 3:31 Limited-Slip Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD, Automatic Temperature Control, Blind Spot Information System, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Memory Driver Seat & Mirrors, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats.


Reviews:
* Owners of Mustangs from this generation report its best handling, sharpest steering, and most well-sorted ride and handling equation to date. The new looks are generally loved throughout the community, and performance (and sound!) from the V8 engine are very highly rated. Good overall value and powerful headlight performance round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Bench Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Keyless Entry
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Convertible Soft Top
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

