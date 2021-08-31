Menu
2015 Ford Transit

120,000 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

Cargo Van T-150 148 Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

120,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8006586
  • Stock #: 5161
  • VIN: 1FTNE9ZM1FKA85509

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 120,0000 Km, 3.7L Auto, Extended Cargo, Shelving, Front Divider, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

