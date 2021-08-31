2015 Ford Transit

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8006586

8006586 Stock #: 5161

5161 VIN: 1FTNE9ZM1FKA85509

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 120,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.