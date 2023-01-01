$24,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Forest River XLR
29HFS TOY HAULER
$24,988
- Listing ID: 10207626
- Stock #: 159486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Toy Hauler
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
WAS $48946 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!
Specs:
2015 Forest River XLR Hyperlite 29HFS
33.92’ over all – 29’ body
10’ cargo area – perfect for 2 bikes or a quad!
Fiberglass body material
6759 lbs dry weight
9832 lbs GVWR
3014 lbs Cargo weight
1032 Lbs hitch weight
Power Awning
Max Sleeping Count – 8
1 drop down cargo area bed
1 dinette
1 queen
13500 BTU A/C Unit
20000 BTU Heater
6 gallon electric/propane hot water heater
