2015 Forest River XLR

0 KM

Details Description

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2015 Forest River XLR

2015 Forest River XLR

29HFS TOY HAULER

2015 Forest River XLR

29HFS TOY HAULER

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10207626
  • Stock #: 159486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 3 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, and 2023! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Consumer Choice Award Winner for #1 Recreational Vehicle Dealer! No Payments for 90 days.*
WAS $48946 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!
Specs:
2015 Forest River XLR Hyperlite 29HFS
33.92’ over all – 29’ body
10’ cargo area – perfect for 2 bikes or a quad!
Fiberglass body material
6759 lbs dry weight
9832 lbs GVWR
3014 lbs Cargo weight
1032 Lbs hitch weight
Power Awning
Max Sleeping Count – 8
1 drop down cargo area bed
1 dinette
1 queen
13500 BTU A/C Unit
20000 BTU Heater
6 gallon electric/propane hot water heater
Consumer Choice Award Winners 2021, 2022 and 2023 ! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community.
Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems!
We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

