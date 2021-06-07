Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Acadia

74,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,481

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,481

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE | No Accident | 7 Passenger |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE | No Accident | 7 Passenger |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$20,481

+ taxes & licensing

74,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7261592
  • Stock #: F42XPE
  • VIN: 1GKKVNED6FJ158997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42XPE
  • Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
USB port and auxiliary input jack
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
6 Cyl V6 Engine
4 - 18" x 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum
Colour Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2015 GMC Acadia SLE ...
 74,500 KM
$20,481 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 16,292 KM
$17,311 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 114,945 KM
$18,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory